 UP Govt Approves Reopening Of Scholarship Portal For 2024-25 Applicants
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:47 AM IST
Representation Image | Canva

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to reopen its scholarship portal, providing a second chance for approximately six lakh students who missed out on scholarship and fee reimbursement benefits in 2024-25. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comes after it was found that the students were unable to apply due to negligence from educational institutions and officials.

The government plans to allocate about ₹300 crore through a supplementary budget to cover the payments. In many cases, institutions and universities failed to forward student applications, and some officials did not verify the data, causing a major setback for eligible students from various categories.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Lakku Venkateshwarlu, a proposal will be sent to the Cabinet for approval. Once passed, a new timeline will be issued for students to complete their applications, ensuring they receive the financial assistance they are entitled to.

