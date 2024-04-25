Karnataka: Around 1.49 Lakh Students Expected To Appear For PU Exam-2

Representative image

Mumbai: The annual Exam-2 for II PU students will take place from April 29 in 301 test centers across the State. As many as 1,49,300 students have registered for it, including 84,933 boys and 64,367 girls. Among them, 32,848 students have applied to improve their marks from the annual Exam-1, while 27,092 are repeaters, 139 are private candidates, and 89,221 are those who did not clear the Exam-1.

As per the department-wise registration, 52,492 candidates are from the Arts stream, 39,427 from Commerce, and 57,381 from the Science stream.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has instructed all registered students to download the admit card from the board's website - www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in - by entering their registration number.

However, students without an 11-digit registration number can contact the principal of their college to obtain the admit card.

It is worth noting that the KSEAB has postponed the Home Science subject exam from May 4 to May 9, which will take place from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.