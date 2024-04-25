JEE Main Results 2024: 56 Candidates Get 100 NTA Score

The top candidates for the JEE Main 2024 exam in the April session have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 56 candidates, out of the total, received a score of 100 percentile. Candidates can check the result at NTA official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Topper from Telangana

According to the media reports, with fifteen of its candidates taking the top spots, Telangana state continues to lead for the third year in a row. With seven candidates each earning a 100 percentile, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are behind. Followed by Delhi, with six achievers.

Among the 14.1 lakh students who took the exam, 96% of them intended to enrol in undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes at prestigious universities such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Compared to 23 in the January session, 33 candidates achieved perfect percentiles in this session. Six of the 56 highest scorers are gen-EWS, OBC are 10, and 40 are in the general group. This year's SC and ST applicants did not receive a perfect score.

Read Also JEE Main Result 2024 Session 2 Declared At jeemain.nta.ac.in

It's important to note that NTA score doesn't directly translate to the percentage of marks obtained. The scores are normalised across multiple sessions, considering the relative performance of all candidates. The ranks are determined based on the best of the two NTA scores.