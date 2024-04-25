JEE Main Result 2024 Session 2 Declared At jeemain.nta.ac.in

representational pic

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results for session 2 have been released online by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can access their scorecard and results by going to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. The second session of the JEE Main test for 2024 took place from April 4 to April 12, 2024.

How to check JEE Main result 2024

Visit the official website of NTA- jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Search and click on the JEE Main 2024 results

Enter the login credentials

Click on submit

The resulting page will display the JEE Main result 2024 along with scorecard and rank details

Download and save the scorecard in PDF format for future use.

Details mentioned on JEE Main 2024 scorecard

The JEE Main scorecard is available for download by candidates on the official website's results page. The scorecard will include the following information:

Name of the candidate

Application number

Roll number

Percentile

AIR

Overall NTA score

Percentile

Subject-wise NTA scores

Applicant's category and nationality

PwD eligibility

The final JEE Main 2024 scorecard will be sent to candidates' registered email addresses. The official scorecard only lists normalised scores. NTA will not respond to any inquiries about the JEE Main result 2024 because the answer key challenge option provided the applicants with the possibility.

