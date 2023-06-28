 Pune: 8-Foot Python Rescued In Kamshet
After a preliminary examination, under the supervision of Hanumant Jadhav, Forest Range Officer of Vadgaon Forest Department, the python was safely released back into its natural habitat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
The Wildlife Rescuers of Maval successfully saved an 8-foot python in Kamshet on Wednesday.

This area is known to be frequented by pythons. The rescue operation was carried out by members including Pramod Ovhal, Daksh Katkar, Yash Bachche, Shumbham Andre, Omkar Kadu, and Jigar Solanki. After a preliminary examination, under the supervision of Hanumant Jadhav, Forest Range Officer of Vadgaon Forest Department, the python was safely released back into its natural habitat. Citizens are urged to exercise caution during the rainy season and refrain from harming snakes. Instead, they should contact the nearest zookeeper or forest department for assistance.

Read Also
WATCH: Team Rescues 20 Highly Venomous Russell's Viper Snakelets, Mother In Maval
