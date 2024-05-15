Forest Officials Honored for Anti-Smuggling Efforts in Nashik District |

Despite continued infiltration by smugglers into sensitive forest areas like Peth, Barhe, and Harsul, the forest department's patrolling rangers and guards have been relentless in their efforts to intercept smugglers trafficking khair and teak. Through strategic operations and leveraging confidential information, these forest officials have successfully thwarted smuggler activities on forest roads during nighttime patrols. In recognition of their outstanding efforts in forest protection, Chief Conservator of Forests Rishikesh Ranjan honoured three forest range officers and twelve forest guards with certificates and cash rewards on Tuesday.

Near the Gujarat border, smugglers brazenly engage in the illegal slaughter of valuable species like khair and saga under the cover of darkness. Forest patrols diligently monitor the situation, often intercepting attempts to transport cut timber in vehicles. However, these patrols have faced attacks while carrying out their duty of safeguarding the forests. The Western Forest Department has conducted auctions for most of the vehicles seized in forest crimes.

List of awardees

The forest rangers and guards involved in the seizure of these vehicles were duly honoured. Retired Forest Range Officer Rajendra Kapse, Forest Range Officer Seema Musale, Santosh Sonwane, along with Forest Guards Rupawali Gaekwad, Naresh Nhavkar, Dattu Pawar, Rekha Rathod, Sudam Pawar, Mazhar Sheikh, Rajeshree Deshmukh, Ajay Shinde, Sachin Aher, and Dharamveer Torambay were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Notable officials present at the ceremony included Conservator of Forests Pankaj Garg, Umesh Vavre, Divisional Forest Officer Vishal Mali, Assistant Conservator of Forests Anil Pawar, among others.

In acknowledgment of their contributions to forest protection, three forest area officers and twelve forest guards were presented with certificates. Thirty percent of the auction proceeds, amounting to ₹2.40 lakh, were equally distributed among the three forest rangers and twelve forest guards. The awards ceremony took place at the Forest Complex Building, attended by the Chief Conservator of Forests.