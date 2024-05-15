Nashik News: Voting Awareness Ride Held by NCF, Electricity Office Staffer Caught Accepting Bribe And More |

Geeta Hemant Bokde, a Peon at the Electricity Inspector's office, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of ₹500 in exchange for facilitating the issuance of electrical contractor and supervisor licenses. The process of filing a case against Geeta Hemant Bokde at Bhadrakali Police Station for accepting bribes has been completed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the ACB, the complainant, an electrical engineer, needed to obtain licenses for electrical contracting and supervision. As Bokde works in the Electricity Inspection Office of the Industry, Energy Labour Department in Nashik, the complainant approached her to complete the necessary documentation. Initially, Bokde demanded a bribe of ₹1500, promising to expedite the license issuance process. Subsequently, ₹1,000 was accepted earlier. However, on May 13,2024, Bokde demanded an additional bribe of ₹500.

Read Also Forest Officials Honored for Anti-Smuggling Efforts in Nashik District

Traveller molested by lodge manager

A female traveller staying at a lodge in Nashik Road was molested by manager of the lodge. It was the manager who entered the room on the pretext of taking signatures and molested the traveller. A case has been registered in Nashik Road Police Station in this regard.

The suspect lodge manager is named as Irfan Shah Easan Shah Fakir (44, Mumtaz Nagar, Wadalagaon). The incident took place when the victim was staying at the National Lodge near the railway station area of Nashik Road on Tuesday (14th).

In the morning, while the woman was resting in her room, she was molested by the suspected manager, who entered the room on the pretext of taking a signature on the lodging register. Police are conducting further investigation.

Voting awareness ride by NCF

Voting is the right and responsibility of every citizen. In line with this principle, a ride was organised on May 13, 2024, in association with the Nashik Cyclists Foundation and Hero Cycles. A total of 145 members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation participated in the ride. T-shirts were provided to all participating members by the Nashik Cyclists Foundation and Hero Cycles. The ride commenced with a flag-off by Maharashtra Police Academy Additional Director Sanjay Barkund. Present at the event were Nashik Cyclists Foundation President Kishore Kale, Vice President Arun Pawar, Director Praveen Kokate, SP Aher, Bajrang Kahate, Suresh Dongre, Madhuri Gadakh, Former President Kishore Mane, and Shivshakti Cycle and Fitness Director Bhausaheb Kale.

The cyclists raised awareness about voting, with slogans such as "Votkar Nashikkar from Cycle and Fitness.. Voter Raja Jaga Ho !!....Vote for your hero." The ride covered several key locations in Nashik, including Raviwar Karanja, MG Road, Collector's Office, CBS, City Centre Mall, Trimurti Chowk, A.B. B Circle, Jehan Circle, and Gangapur Road.

During the ride, dignitaries emphasized the importance of voting for every citizen and highlighted how the progress of our country lies in our hands by electing our heroes. The cycle ride attracted the attention of Nashikkars, and all participating cyclists effectively raised awareness about voting in a disciplined manner.