 Pune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal

Pune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal

RTI activist and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated this was a "political rivalry"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Rajashree Kale hit Right to Information (RTI) activist Paresh Gurav with her sandal at the civic body headquarters on Thursday. This came after an argument broke out between Kale and Gurav after the latter objected to a ₹2 crore tender floated by the PMC for the completion of the construction of the hostel for women belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) at Baner.

70 per cent of the work of the hostel has been completed, and for the completion of the remaining work, the PMC has floated a tender of ₹2 crore. However, Gurav objected to the tender and submitted a letter to the PMC building department in that regard. Meanwhile, Kale, who has been following up on the hostel work, visited the PMC headquarters to get a follow-up and was informed that Gurav had raised an objection.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol At House...
article-image

Around the same time, Gurav visited the PMC headquarters, and then a heated exchange erupted between the two, with Kale hitting Gurav with her sandal. Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were present at the spot intervened and managed to stop the brawl. According to Kale, Gurav used inappropriate language towards her, which led to the fight.

Meanwhile, RTI activist and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated this was a "political rivalry". "Let's not misplace blame—this is a political rivalry centred around tenders and money, not RTI. A heated incident erupted at the @PMCPune when ex-BJP corporator Rajashree Kale struck @INCMaharashtra-affiliated volunteer with her sandal. The altercation stemmed from the volunteer's objection to a ₹2 crore hostel tender in Baner, a project Kale had actively supported. Tensions escalated into a physical confrontation, with Kale later claiming she reacted to the volunteer's language. The incident, witnessed by several political figures, has been clarified as purely political, with no connection to #RTI."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Shocker! 10-Year-Old Girl's Body Recovered from Sugarcane Field in Kolhapur; Uncle Held...

Maharashtra Shocker! 10-Year-Old Girl's Body Recovered from Sugarcane Field in Kolhapur; Uncle Held...

Pune RTI Activist Vijay Kumbhar, Who Exposed Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's Fraud, Shares Heartfelt...

Pune RTI Activist Vijay Kumbhar, Who Exposed Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's Fraud, Shares Heartfelt...

Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters

Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters

Pune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal

Pune News: Former PMC Corporator Rajashree Kale Hits RTI Activist Paresh Gurav With Sandal

Pune Shocker! 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol At House...

Pune Shocker! 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol At House...