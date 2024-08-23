 Pune Shocker! 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol At House Party
The police have detained two minors in connection with the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Pune Shocker! 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol At House Party | Representational Image

In a shocking incident in Pune, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy after she was forced to drink alcohol at a house party.

The incident reportedly took place on April 15, and the victim's father lodged a complaint on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were known to each other. The accused and his friends reportedly lured the victim to a friend's house for a party where she got drunk. It was then that the accused raped her, the police added.

According to the victim's father, the act was recorded on a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police took swift action and lodged a case against the 17-year-old boy and three other minors under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act.

Later, the police detained two minors in connection with the incident. They have been sent to a juvenile home. A search was on for the third accused along with his girlfriend, who is also a minor.

