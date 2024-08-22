 Got Ideas for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad? Submit Your Budget Suggestions to PMC and PCMC!
Got Ideas for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad? Submit Your Budget Suggestions to PMC and PCMC!

Fir the current fiscal year, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has announced the annual civic budget of ₹11,601 crore for 2024-25, an increase of ₹2,086 crore from last year. This year’s budget, which does not include a tax hike for the eighth consecutive year, includes plans for eight new flyovers and grade separators, as well as increased allocations for sanitation and water.

Got Ideas for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad? Submit Your Budget Suggestions to PMC and PCMC!

The Pune Municipal Corporation is seeking residents' suggestions for projects to include in the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative aims to gather public input to enhance and modernise the city.

Punekars can submi their ideas here: fxurl.co/PB](fxurl.co/PB)

Similarly, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is also requesting citizen input for its 2025-26 budget.

Share your suggestions at:fxurl.co/9kiz9](fxurl.co/9kiz9)

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has proposed a budget of ₹8,676 crore for the same fiscal year, focusing on improving health infrastructure. Notably, the budget includes a proposal for a dedicated hospital for burns victims, in response to last year’s Talawade unit fire that claimed 13 lives.

