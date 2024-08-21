 Pune: PCMC's 'Coffee with Commissioner' Initiative Empowers Women in Slum Areas Through Direct Dialogue
The inaugural session was held on Wednesday, August 21, at the Autocluster office. The event provided a platform for women from different Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Navi Disha program to directly interact with Commissioner Shekhar Singh, share their challenges, and provide feedback on the functioning of the community toilets.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
In a move to bridge the gap between the administration and grassroots women's groups, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched the "Coffee with Commissioner" initiative. This program is part of the broader "Navi Disha" initiative, which empowers women residing in the city's slums by involving them in the operation and maintenance of community toilets.

'Navi Disha is more than just an operational program'

Speaking on the occasion, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasized the significance of the initiative. "Navi Disha is more than just an operational program; it is a movement towards empowering women at the grassroots level. Through 'Coffee with Commissioner,' we aim to ensure that these women have a direct channel to voice their concerns and contribute to the community's well-being. This is just the beginning, and I am committed to addressing the issues they face and supporting their growth."

Singh added, “Further, we will be launching a Navi Disha evaluation series, which will be an annual program where health department officials will physically inspect the existing conditions of the community toilets and upgrade the facilities as per standardized parameters.”

The closed-door meeting saw participation from women representing different zones of the city, who spoke candidly about the challenges they encounter and the opportunities the program has provided.

Participants speak up

Lata Rokade, a participant from G zone ‘Bharari Mahila Bachat Gat’ in the Kalewadi area, shared her experience. "This initiative has given us a voice. Meeting the Commissioner directly allowed us to express the real issues we face. We feel heard, and this kind of initiative will bridge the gap between the administration and the SHGs."

Another participant, Rajashri Vetale, echoed similar sentiments. "Operating and maintaining community toilets is not easy, but knowing that the administration is listening to us gives us the strength to keep going. The Commissioner assured us of his support, which means a lot to all of us."

The "Coffee with Commissioner" sessions will be held twice a month, with women's groups from different zones getting an opportunity to interact with the Commissioner. The initiative aims to expedite administrative interventions, boosting the confidence and motivation of the Navi Disha women.

As the program progresses, it is expected to address the immediate challenges these women face and contribute to their socio-economic upliftment by creating opportunities for skill enhancement and income generation.

