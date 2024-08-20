 Pune: PCMC Reports 82 Dengue Cases; Schools Join Fight Against Mosquito Breeding
As of August 19, the PCMC reported a total of 33,324 houses inspected for mosquito breeding, with 2,249 inspections conducted on that day. A total of 81 blood samples were taken, with 28 collected on the same day. While no contaminated samples were detected among pregnant women on August 19, the cumulative total remains at five, with three samples taken from pregnant women that day.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
As of August 19, 82 dengue patients, 10 chikungunya patients, and 5 Zika patients were reported within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Among these, 3 patients are pregnant women, all of whom have been discharged home as their condition is stable.

The health department of the PCMC has requested that pregnant women who experience symptoms of Zika or dengue, such as fever, joint pain, or pain behind the eyes, consult a doctor and undergo a medical examination immediately.

BEAT Dengue Campaign

On August 18, 2024, principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff from various schools and colleges across the city participated in the "BEAT Dengue Campaign," dedicating "one day, one hour every week" to cleaning and destroying mosquito breeding sites in their homes.

Schools involved included Thackeray School in Rupinagar, Saint Peter School in Rupinagar, Gawli School in Sahyognagar, Gyandeep School in Yamunanagar, Sunshine School in Yamunanagar, Navmaharashtra School, Swami Vivekananda School, Pragati School in Nehrunagar, and several other schools.

Residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are urged to consult a specialist immediately if they experience any fever or symptoms related to dengue or other vector-borne diseases.

Pune: PCMC Reports 82 Dengue Cases; Schools Join Fight Against Mosquito Breeding

