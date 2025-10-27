Chandrakant Patil Conveyed Amit Shah’s Message To Murlidhar Mohol To Cancel Pune Jain Land Deal, Claims Ravindra Dhangekar | Sourced

Pune: On Sunday night, a major update came in the controversial land deal of the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House, as the buyers, M/s Gokhale Landmarks LLP, have sent a letter to cancel the sales deed to the boarding house's trustees.

After this, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has made shocking claims, saying Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol did this after receiving a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah via Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Speaking to the media after the cancellation request mail was sent to the Jain boarding house trustees by Gokhale Builders, Ravindra Dhangekar said, “For the next two days, I will not speak about Murlidhar Mohol. The deal for the Jain Boarding House land should be cancelled within the next two days. Eknath Shinde told me that a solution will be found in two days. Therefore, I am happy today. Chandrakant Patil came to Murlidhar Mohol today with a message from Amit Shah. Therefore, once the entire Jain Boarding deal is cancelled in two days, I will feed jalebi to everyone, including Murlidhar Mohol."

Dhangekar continued saying, "This was a speedy and bogus transaction, and it was discussed across the entire country. Even if Vishal Gokhale has sent an email, I still don't believe it. I will not keep quiet until this transaction is cancelled. Now, if the trustees have run away, where are we going to catch them? The trustees had carried out this transaction. In the true sense, Vishal Gokhale is not very rich. He was small earlier. But in the last 10-12 years, since Murlidhar Mohol became the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Vishal Gokhale's wealth has been increasing. But I don't want to talk about this subject, because Shinde Saheb has told me not to speak on it.”

Dhangekar further claimed that Vishal Gokhale, one of the partners of Gokhale Landmarks, is someone who does as he is told and is taken care of by someone. “We don't have to talk about who asked him to do the transaction and who later asked him to withdraw it. But this transaction must be legally terminated within two days. I can even bring the registrar who conducted this transaction, even at night. I know where he lives. I have given my word to Eknath Shinde Saheb that I will keep quiet for two days. He is my leader. It is my duty to respect him. But I have taken a word from him that I will not behave wrongly. But if something wrong is happening, I will speak up," Dhangekar added.