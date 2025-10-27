Satara Doctor Suicide: Mother Alleges Same Doctor Signed Fake Postmortem Of Her Daughter

Satara Doctor Suicide | X

Satara: A shocking twist has come forward in the doctor's suicide case in Maharashtra's Satara as another woman now claims the same deceased doctor signed a fake postmortem report when her daughter died by suicide. The woman identified as Bhagyashree Maruti Pachangane is the mother of Deepali Maruti Pachangane. They are from Satara district itself, and according to available information, Deepali died in August.

The grieving mother has claimed that her daughter didn't die a natural death, but the Satara doctor who recently died by suicide signed off on a fake postmortem report. Bhagyashree Pachangane claims that there was foul play behind her daughter's death.

Satara Doctor's Suicide Case

A doctor gave her life as she was pressured by authorities and police to give false medical reports. In a suicide letter, she has alleged PSI Gopal Bhadane of sexual harassment and techie Prashant Bankar of mental harassment. She has also named a former BJP MP from Madha, Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar.

According to media reports, the doctor was pressured to give fake medical reports in the sub-district hospital in Satara, where she worked.

The Twist In The Tale

The accusations of Bhagyashree Pachangane have brought a new twist to this tale. Her daughter Deepali was married to an Indian Army Officer named Ajinkya Nimbalkar. The mother claims that her daughter faced harassment from her husband and in-laws after marriage. She was found dead on 19 August. Pachangane says that the police took over five days to provide the postmortem report of her daughter.

Bhagyashree Pachangane said, “They told us our daughter took her own life. But my daughter could not have done it. She had a one and a half year old daughter and was pregnant with another. She would not do such a thing. I believe she was murdered.”