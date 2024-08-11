Pune: 40 Suspected Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Reported At PMC-Run Boys' Hostel | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Boys' Hostel on Ghole Road has reported 40 suspected cases of dengue and chikungunya so far. The hostel made headlines on August 3 when a student died of dengue, and another student died of suspected jaundice on July 31.

Prashant Kanojia, State Chief Coordinator of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), said, “On Saturday, 31 people from the hostel reported cases of dengue and chikungunya, including 27 students and four staff members. The conditions at the hostel are pathetic; the washrooms are clogged. The students are under observation at Naidu Hospital.”

Kanojia added, “A total of 27 cases of dengue and 13 cases of chikungunya have been reported so far. The number of cases is rising, yet cleanliness and hygiene issues remain unaddressed. These meritorious students, who come from distant places, deserve better living conditions. The civic body is failing to provide basic amenities like clean toilets and proper sanitation.”

According to PMC data, 1,419 cases of dengue have been reported from January to August 10. Of these, 636 suspected cases were reported in July, the highest so far, and approximately 296 suspected cases were reported in August up to Saturday. A total of 50 dengue-positive cases have been confirmed in Pune this year. PMC has collected ₹5.22 lakh in fines and issued notices to 1,660 individuals for failing to adhere to sanitation rules.

Nitin Udhas, Chief Social Development Officer, PMC, stated, “The students have been admitted and are under observation; their condition is stable and they will be discharged soon. We have provided the students with kettles and mosquito repellent devices, and their food and care are being managed at the hospital. We are fumigating the hostel and surrounding areas daily and checking for other potential mosquito breeding sites.”

Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme, PMC, did not respond to The Free Press Journal's calls.