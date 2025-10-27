Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CPI Stages Protest In Waluj, Demands Repair Of Damaged Drainage & Concrete Roads | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration on Monday at the Waluj Gram Panchayat, demanding that damaged drainage chambers be repaired and concrete roads constructed in the Waluj area.

Residents have been facing severe inconvenience due to choked drainage lines and the absence of proper roads in the locality. They have submitted several memorandums to the gram panchayat seeking permanent solutions to the recurring drainage blockages and poor road conditions. However, their demands have been ignored, prompting the CPI to lead the protest.

The gram panchayat had earlier laid a drainage line in Bhagatsinghnagar in Waluj. However, the work was of poor quality, and blockages occur frequently. Sewage water from the chambers often flows into residential areas, causing major inconvenience and posing health risks to residents. The agitators demanded a permanent solution to the problem and urged that the concerned contractor be blacklisted.

The protesters submitted a memorandum of demands to Gram Sevak Uttam Bhondve, gram panchayat member Nadim Zumberwala, and Fayyaz Qureshi. They also warned of intensified agitation if the demands are not met within two days.

Adv. Ratan Ambilwade, Javed Syed, Khaja Syed, Khaled Syed, Deepak Pathare, Sonyabapu Borude, Nisar Shaikh, Salim Shaikh, Hakim Shaikh, Narayan Gadkar, Vandana Gadkar, Shafiq Shaikh, Feroz Syed, and others participated in the protest.