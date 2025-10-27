 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CPI Stages Protest In Waluj, Demands Repair Of Damaged Drainage & Concrete Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CPI Stages Protest In Waluj, Demands Repair Of Damaged Drainage & Concrete Roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CPI Stages Protest In Waluj, Demands Repair Of Damaged Drainage & Concrete Roads

Residents have been facing severe inconvenience due to choked drainage lines and the absence of proper roads in the locality

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CPI Stages Protest In Waluj, Demands Repair Of Damaged Drainage & Concrete Roads | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration on Monday at the Waluj Gram Panchayat, demanding that damaged drainage chambers be repaired and concrete roads constructed in the Waluj area.

Residents have been facing severe inconvenience due to choked drainage lines and the absence of proper roads in the locality. They have submitted several memorandums to the gram panchayat seeking permanent solutions to the recurring drainage blockages and poor road conditions. However, their demands have been ignored, prompting the CPI to lead the protest.

The gram panchayat had earlier laid a drainage line in Bhagatsinghnagar in Waluj. However, the work was of poor quality, and blockages occur frequently. Sewage water from the chambers often flows into residential areas, causing major inconvenience and posing health risks to residents. The agitators demanded a permanent solution to the problem and urged that the concerned contractor be blacklisted.

Read Also
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks...
article-image

The protesters submitted a memorandum of demands to Gram Sevak Uttam Bhondve, gram panchayat member Nadim Zumberwala, and Fayyaz Qureshi. They also warned of intensified agitation if the demands are not met within two days.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah; Video
'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah; Video

Adv. Ratan Ambilwade, Javed Syed, Khaja Syed, Khaled Syed, Deepak Pathare, Sonyabapu Borude, Nisar Shaikh, Salim Shaikh, Hakim Shaikh, Narayan Gadkar, Vandana Gadkar, Shafiq Shaikh, Feroz Syed, and others participated in the protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1