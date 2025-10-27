Balasaheb Thackeray Free Cremation Scheme Stalled In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Workers Unpaid For Six Months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched the free cremation scheme in the name of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. However, the scheme is currently limited to families possessing yellow ration cards, benefiting only about 20 to 25% of the population. Additionally, payments to the Smashan Jogis, who perform the free cremations, have been pending for the past six months, leaving them disinterested in continuing the service, sources said.

CSMC introduced the Balasaheb Thackeray Free Cremation Scheme in 2014, with then Deputy Mayor Sanjay Joshi taking the initiative for its implementation. The scheme ran effectively for several years, and Joshi brought transparency to its operations while addressing the concerns of the Smashan Jogis.

However, after his tenure ended, the scheme was disrupted. Citing financial constraints, the corporation temporarily halted it. Later, Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele revived the scheme and allocated funds for its continuation. But since the municipal administration took over six years ago, several new conditions have been imposed, restricting its scope. Currently, only yellow ration card holders are eligible, resulting in limited beneficiaries.

Moreover, the Smashan Jogis have not received timely reimbursements for cremation expenses. Their bills have remained pending for six months, further discouraging participation.

Former Deputy Mayor Sanjay Joshi said that many poor families struggle to afford cremation costs for their loved ones, and the scheme had been a major relief for them. “Generous donors contributed significant funds for the scheme’s implementation. Unfortunately, it has now suffered due to the apathetic attitude of the corporation,” he said.