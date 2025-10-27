Centre Approves Rs 2,435 Crore Tunnel Project For Accident-Prone Autram Ghat On Dhule-Solapur Highway | Representative Pic

Autram Ghat on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway is known as a difficult and dangerous ghat. For many years, drivers travelling through this ghat had to face accidents, traffic jams and delays.

Now, to make travel through this ghat safer and easier, the Central government has approved the construction of a 5.50 km-long state-of-the-art tunnel.

This ambitious project will cost about Rs 2,435 crore, and the tunnel will be constructed in a phase of about 15 km between Telwadi and Bodhre. This tunnel will greatly reduce the travel time between Sambhajinagar-Pune and reduce the number of accidents. This project will be a historic milestone in the development journey of Maharashtra.

“Many accidents occurred in the Autrum Ghat, citizens were suffering a lot due to traffic congestion. It was the demand of the people to build a safe tunnel instead of a ghat.

Accordingly, it was repeatedly followed up at different levels at the central level. Finally, the central government has approved this grand project. This decision will be a historic milestone in the development journey of Maharashtra.

The structure of the tunnel: double tube structure, state-of-the-art ventilation, emergency exits and security facilities such as fire system, digital sensors, CCTV, vehicle control centre. Vehicle speed in the tunnel: can be up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Due to the foresight of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the modernisation of roads in the state is happening rapidly.

This project will save fuel, save time, reduce accidents and reduce stress on the environment. This project was continuously followed up by former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, former Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, former MP Unmesh Patil and MLA Mangesh Chavan. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for this historic decision of the Central Government.