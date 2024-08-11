Pune: Wrestler Vijay Doifode Hospitalised After Pothole Accident, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Visits | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) claims of having repaired the city's potholes, the situation remains critical. Recently, 22-year-old wrestler Vijay Doifode was involved in an accident near Swargate when he struck a pothole while riding his two-wheeler, resulting in a serious head injury. Doifode is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Pune.

On Sunday, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol visited Doifode in the hospital and discussed his condition with the attending doctors. Mohol later shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi, stating, "Inquired about the condition of wrestler Vijay Doifode, who was injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. I discussed the necessary treatment with the doctors and am hopeful for his speedy recovery."

Entrepreneur Punit Balan has also stepped in to assist. Through his Punit Balan Group (PBG), he has pledged ₹5 lakh towards Doifode’s medical expenses and has offered to facilitate his transfer to a better-equipped hospital if necessary.

Doifode's friends are appealing for further financial assistance, as his medical expenses are expected to be substantial. One friend mentioned that the cost of a month's treatment could reach ₹40-45 lakh, emphasising the need for more support.

Vijay Doifode has represented Maharashtra at the national level and has an impressive track record in wrestling. His achievements include a silver medal in the All India University Wrestling Tournament, a bronze in the Junior National Wrestling Tournament, and a gold medal in the Khelo India University Games Wrestling Tournament. He also won gold in the Khashaba Jadhav Senior State Wrestling Tournament and has participated in the Maharashtra Kesari Competition for three consecutive years. Additionally, he secured a gold medal in the Mini Olympics wrestling event.