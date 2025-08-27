Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: History-Sheeter Arrested By Chikhali Police For Extortion, Demanding Rs 1 Lakh From Former NCP Corporator’s Son

Chikhali Police Station | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a history-sheeter for demanding extortion of Rs 1 Lakh per month on Tuesday. He demanded the extortion from a local builder and also physically assaulted him. The builder is also the son of a former corporator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The incident happened in Tamhane Wasti, Chikhali.

Builder Sharad Prabhakar Tamhane (age 31, resident of Chikhali) has complained to Chikhali Police Station. Chikhali Police have arrested Nikhil Dilip Bhagwat (age 32, resident of Akurdi). A case has been registered against him and his female accomplice named Kajal under the BNS Sections 308 (extortion), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Threats in Name of 'Ravan Gang'

According to police reports, accused Bhagwat demanded Rs 1,00,000 extortion from complainant Sharad Tamhane. Bhagwat allegedly threatened him, saying, "I'm a member of the Ravan Gang, and you have to pay me Rs 1 Lakh per month to be safe." After the complainant declined, the accused abused him verbally and physically. He beat him with a wooden stick and a stone. He threatened other people who tried to intervene, saying, "I'm a member of the Ravan Gang; whoever comes in between will be killed." A case was registered, and Assistant Police Inspector Ram Gomare from the Chikhali Police Station is investigating the matter further.

Accused Has Long Record of Serious Crimes

A Police official told the Free Press Journal, "We have arrested the accused Bhagwat. His female accomplice is currently on the run. The accused and complainant were acquainted with each other before. The accused arrested is a history-sheeter with a past record of serious crimes, including extortion, robbery, and half-murder. We produced him in court, and the court has granted him judicial custody."

Victim Linked to Political Family in PCMC

Sources within the police department told the FPJ that complainant Sharad Tamhane is the son of Prabhakar and Sangeeta Tamhane. Both his parents are active in politics, while he himself is a builder. His mother, Sangeeta Tamhane, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was elected as a corporator in PCMC from the Chikhali area.

‘Ravan Gang’: Infamous for Robbery and Intimidation

The Ravan Gang is a notorious criminal group active mainly in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. Formed around a decade ago, it gained infamy for robbery, dacoity, and public intimidation. The gang’s members, often young men, used social media to showcase their power and activities. Their acts included vandalism, weapon display, and violent clashes with rival gangs. The gang’s leader, Sagar alias Dashrath Waghmode, was arrested by Police in 2019, and the police have cracked down hard on their activities. Despite attempts to suppress them, the gang has a lingering influence, with many followers across Maharashtra keeping their legacy alive on social platforms. The police remain vigilant in controlling their crime spree.