Bombay HC Issues Contempt Notices To Nashik Civic Chief, MPCB Over Godavari River Pollution |

The Bombay High Court (HC) issued contempt notices on Tuesday to Nashik’s Municipal Commissioner and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) after the HC directed the revival of the Godavari river, but the condition of the river did not change.

The court took this step during the hearing of a petition filed in this regard. The court had directed the revival of the river in 2018.



Nashik's Godavari river pollution is constantly being discussed. Sewage and chemical-contaminated water are discharged into this river, which is a place of worship for lakhs of devotees.

Due to these reasons, the level of river pollution has been continuously increasing. Against this backdrop, the High Court had directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation and MPCB to take necessary steps to depollute Godavari river seven years ago during the hearing of a petition.

However, the condition of Godavari remains 'as it is' due to the failure to take necessary measures even after this. The High Court directed to issuance of a notice on this issue during the hearing of the petition of social activist Rajesh Pandit.

The lawyers claim that ..

While arguing on behalf of petitioner Rajesh Pandit, lawyer Nikhil Pujari raised the issue that the health of lakhs of devotees who come to Simhastha Kumbh Mela is two years away, and the problem of river pollution is still the same.

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Makarand Subhash Karnik accepted the petitioner's point and directed a notice be sent in the contempt case.

Interim application withdrawn..

Meanwhile, the court did not accept the interim application demanding a ban on the royal bath of sadhus and mahants if the Godavari river is not made pollution-free.

The bench noted that the original petition included that issue, and the court had already given instructions in this regard. Due to this, petitioner Rajesh Pandit withdrew this application.