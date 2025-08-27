Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Talera Hospital Becomes Fully Functional With 250-Bed Capacity | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Talera Hospital has now become fully operational as a 250-bed hospital, officials announced on Wednesday. The hospital is offering a range of specialized healthcare services for citizens under one roof. The facility now houses separate wings for gynecology, pediatrics, and general medicine, in addition to a dialysis center, an intensive care unit (ICU), and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

According to PCMC officials, this expansion is expected to greatly improve affordable and timely access to medical treatment across the city. The gynecology department will cater to women’s healthcare needs, pediatrics will provide focused services for children, and the general medicine unit will cover both routine and complex cases with full diagnostic and treatment support.

One of the major highlights of the upgradation is the launch of the dialysis center, designed to support patients with chronic kidney ailments. Earlier, many patients had to rely on private hospitals for dialysis, but the new unit, equipped with advanced machines and trained staff, will now provide the service at minimal cost in a safe, controlled environment.

The ICU is equipped with modern life-saving infrastructure to manage emergencies and critical conditions, while the NICU is dedicated to premature and critically ill newborns, ensuring round-the-clock specialized care.

Speaking about the development, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Delivering quality healthcare is our foremost duty. With Talera Hospital now offering gynecology, pediatrics, general medicine, ICU, NICU, and dialysis services all in one facility, we are reaffirming our commitment to the health and security of citizens.”

Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate emphasized that Talera Hospital is no longer just a secondary-level hospital but is growing into a trusted medical hub for the community. He added that PCMC plans to continue enhancing and upgrading such facilities in the years ahead.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Laxman Gophane noted that with critical services like ICU, NICU, and dialysis now available in one place, patients will no longer need to travel outside the city for specialized treatment. “With the support of skilled doctors, nurses, and technicians, patients can be assured of receiving the right treatment at the right time,” he said.