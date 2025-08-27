Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Police Nab Two Fraudsters From Odisha For Duping Wakad Man Of Rs 70 Lakh (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two fraudsters for duping a man of Rs 69 lakh, officials announced on Wednesday. The arrests were made from Mumbai and Bhubaneswar in Odisha. A case has been registered against them.

The action was done by the Cyber Police Station. They have arrested Sudanshu Kumar Sahu (age 54, resident of Bhubaneswar, Odisha) and Pramod Mohan Garud (resident of Mumbai).

Watch Video:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar gave details about these arrests. He said, "A man of Wakad was duped of Rs 69 lakh, and a case was registered. A teacher named Sahu and a tax consultant named Garud have been arrested. The bank account used in this crime has a total of 16 cases registered against it across the country."

According to police reports, an IT engineer from Wakad, who complained to Wakad Police Station, was scrolling through Instagram when he saw a stock market investment-related video on it. He went to look for details about it and was added to the Fyers Information Group on WhatsApp. He was asked to invest money on the HNWAC app. He was initially given money, and trusting it, he invested Rs 69 lakh. He was being shown a profit of Rs 4 crores. But when he tried to withdraw, he couldn't. He complained to police once he realized he was being duped.

Police officials said that the Cyber Police Station handled this case as the duped amount was bigger. They traced the account to which the money was sent. Two accounts were identified. The first account belonged to Sahu from Odisha. Police arrested him on 28th July. The second account belonged to Shriyansh Enterprises, being handled by Garud. Garud was arrested from Mumbai. Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale is investigating the matter further as more accused are suspected to be involved, and more complaints against them might be received.

This action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr. Shivaji Pawar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime 1) Dr. Vishal Hire. The Cyber Police team was led by PI Ravikiran Nale, which included Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Swami, Police Sub Inspector Prakash Katkade, Police Constables Jyoti Sale, Shrikant Kabule, Atul Lokhande, Kiran Devkar, Deepak Bhosale, Vinayak Mhaskar, Subhash Patil, Pravin Shelkane, Sopan Bodhwad, Mukund Ware, Madhav Arote, Santosh Sapkal, Pritam Bhalerao, Dipali Chavan, and Monika Chittewar.