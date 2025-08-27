Ganeshotsav 2025: Union MoS & Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Welcomes Ganpati Bappa At His Kothrud Residence (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Pune: With Ganeshotsav beginning on Wednesday across the country, millions of households are welcoming Ganesh idols into their homes. In the same way, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency, Murlidhar Mohol, has also welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his Kothrud residence.

Pune city is known for its Ganeshotsav celebrations, and Mohol himself, being the incumbent MP and former mayor, has a special relationship with the festival celebrations in Pune. Every year, Mohol grandly celebrates the festival and also visits multiple mandals across the city.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dispute Resolution and Mediation

As a Union Minister and MP, Mohol held key meetings with Ganesh Mandal workers to solve the immersion dispute that took place days before the festival began. Many mandals wanted a change in the order for the Ganesh immersion process, as in Pune, the immersion of other mandals takes place after the Manache Ganpatis have had their immersions. Mohol mediated and made the other mandals agree to continue the tradition.

Promoting Women’s Leadership in Ganeshotsav

This year, Mohol announced that the Sai Mitra Mandal in Kothrud, of which he himself is a part, will be led by women. This was done as a tribute to progressive icons and to promote women's participation in cultural events. Mohol has been widely praised for this move.