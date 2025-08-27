Pune Crime: Hotel Owner Murdered By Worker After Being Told Not To Drink On Duty | File Photo

A shocking incident of murder took place at a hotel named Peacock Garden and Restaurant situated on NDA Road in Pune on Tuesday night, where the hotel owner was killed by one of his workers.

The victim has been identified as Santosh Sunder Shetty (45), the owner of the hotel. Police have arrested Umesh Dilip Giri (39), a kitchen worker staying in the staff quarters of the same restaurant.

According to Uttam Nagar Police Inspector Mohan Khandare, Giri had joined the restaurant just 22 days ago. On several occasions, he came to work after drinking alcohol. When Shetty warned him not to drink while working, a heated argument took place between them.

However, Giri demanded his salary and refused to work further, but Shetty told him he had already taken an advance of ₹2,500 and accordingly, no further payment could be made.

Angry at this, Giri picked up a large kitchen knife and attacked Shetty, stabbing him on the neck multiple times. Shetty was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of murder and taken Giri into custody.