 Ganeshotsav 2025: Girls In Army Uniforms Honour Heroes Of Operation Sindoor During Pune Procession (VIDEO)
In this video, it can be seen that the Ganeshotsav Procession features two girls wearing army uniforms. They are paying tribute to Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who provided the media correspondence during Operation Sindoor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: Girls In Army Uniforms Honour Heroes Of Operation Sindoor During Pune Procession (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Ganeshotsav 2025 has taken a patriotic turn in Pune as a tribute was paid to Operation Sindoor by India. Operation Sindoor happened in July 2025 against terror forces. A video of this procession was shot, and it's currently going viral on social media. 

Watch Video: 

In this video, it can be seen that the Ganeshotsav Procession features two girls wearing army uniforms. They are paying tribute to Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who provided the media correspondence during Operation Sindoor. This is being appreciated nationwide.

Operation Sindoor Success
Operation Sindoor was a resounding success for India, achieving its objectives of eliminating terrorist infrastructure, deterring Pakistani aggression, and establishing a new strategic deterrence doctrine in the region.

In this attack, nine major terror camps were destroyed, high-value targets were neutralised, over 100 terrorists were killed, and the Indian government claimed that the attacks were carried out with precision and minimal collateral damage.

Defence experts and global commentators hailed Operation Sindoor as a decisive military victory, with praise for India’s restraint, strategic clarity, and technological prowess.

