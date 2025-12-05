 Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDigvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

"Patil was served notice to appear before the EOW and he did so on December 1. However, he sought time claiming he would come back with documents. Once he comes, we will question him and record his statement," the official said. Apart from Patil and Tejwani, the third accused in the case is suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Digvijay Patil, a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP and an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has sought time from the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing to present his side | File Pic

Pune: Digvijay Patil, a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP and an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has sought time from the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing to present his side, an official said on Thursday.

Amadea Enterprises LLP allegedly executed the illegal sale deed of 40 acre government land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore with power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested.

"Patil was served notice to appear before the EOW and he did so on December 1. However, he sought time claiming he would come back with documents. Once he comes, we will question him and record his statement," the official said.

Apart from Patil and Tejwani, the third accused in the case is suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole.

FPJ Shorts
Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
Shocking Layoff At Ciena Gurugram Office: New Mother Terminated Days After Maternity Return Amid Family Crisis
Shocking Layoff At Ciena Gurugram Office: New Mother Terminated Days After Maternity Return Amid Family Crisis
DDLJ Turns 30! SRK & Kajol Commemorate Raj & Simran's Bronze Statue In London, 'Reliving A Piece Of Our History'
DDLJ Turns 30! SRK & Kajol Commemorate Raj & Simran's Bronze Statue In London, 'Reliving A Piece Of Our History'
Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster Economic Growth
Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster Economic Growth
Read Also
Palghar Illegal Building Collapse: Civic Official Arrested For Failing To Act On Unsafe Structure
article-image

Besides the EOW case, the Inspector General Registration office has also registered a case with Bavdhan police station against Patil, Tejwani and sub registrar Ravindra Taru, who facilitated the sale deed, for allegedly evading stamp duty of Rs 21 crore while executing the sale deed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

Relief For Job Seekers: Maha Govt Extends Selection Lists For Group B, C, D Posts To 2 Years

Relief For Job Seekers: Maha Govt Extends Selection Lists For Group B, C, D Posts To 2 Years

Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions;...

Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions;...

Pune News: NGT Orders Ashtech Pvt Ltd To Pay ₹29.68 Lakh For Operating RMC Plant Despite Closure...

Pune News: NGT Orders Ashtech Pvt Ltd To Pay ₹29.68 Lakh For Operating RMC Plant Despite Closure...

First-Ever District-Level Workshop On Pesticide Poisoning Held In Nashik

First-Ever District-Level Workshop On Pesticide Poisoning Held In Nashik