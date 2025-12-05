Relief For Job Seekers: Maha Govt Extends Selection Lists For Group B, C, D Posts To 2 Years | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Pune: The deadline for filling up the vacant posts in Group B (Non-Gazetted), Group C and Group D vacancies outside the purview of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission through direct service has been extended. It has now been decided that the selection list prepared by the selection committee will be valid for two years or till the date of advertisement of service recruitment for preparation of a new selection list, whichever is earlier.

The General Administration Department issued a government decision in this regard. The recruitment process for the vacant posts in Group B (Non-Gazetted), Group C and Group D cadres outside the purview of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission was being implemented through the Mahapariksha website. However, after several objections were registered regarding the Mahapariksha website, it was decided to fill the recruitment process for these posts through district, regional and state-level committees.

Accordingly, the government decision dated May 4, 2022, has stated that the time limit of the selection list prepared in the recruitment process through examination in various government departments is valid for one year or till the date by which the vacant posts have been considered while preparing the selection list, whichever is later.

However, many times due to administrative reasons, judicial process, elections and code of conduct, disaster situations like Covid, consideration of various service terms and conditions of ex-servicemen, sportspersons, Divyang candidates, medical examination process, as well as delays in the new recruitment process, the selection list expires before the eligible candidates in the waiting list get the opportunity. Due to this, eligible and qualified candidates are at a loss. Even after completing the process, the government is not able to benefit from the services of eligible candidates. Therefore, many posts remain vacant, and all the selection processes have to be carried out for them again. In this context, it has been decided to extend the time limit of the selection list.

As per the new decision, the government decision dated May 4, 2022, has been amended. The selection list prepared by the selection committee will be valid for two years or till the date of advertisement of recruitment for preparation of a new list, whichever is earlier. It has also been decided that this extension will be limited to the posts till the date by which vacancies have been taken into consideration while preparing the selection list. This decision will be a relief to the candidates trying for government posts.