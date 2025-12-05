Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case

Investigations into the controversial Mundhwa land deal in Pune have revealed that accused Shital Tejwani, acting as a power of attorney holder, had been attempting since 2013 to regrant the 40-acre Mahar 'watan' land, a government-owned property, to the original 'watandars'. | Representational Image

Pune: Investigations into the controversial Mundhwa land deal in Pune have revealed that accused Shital Tejwani, acting as a power of attorney holder, had been attempting since 2013 to regrant the 40-acre Mahar 'watan' land, a government-owned property, to the original 'watandars'.

Tejwani was remanded in police custody till December 11 after being produced before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A C Bagal on Thursday.

While seeking her custody, the prosecution told the court that the 40-acre land has been recorded in the name of 'Mumbai Sarkar' since 1955 and is leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI).

"Despite knowing that the land belongs to the government, Tejwani, acting on behalf of 272 watandars (original Mahar watan landholders), submitted a petition before the then revenue minister seeking regrant of the land. The petition was rejected. She then approached the Bombay High Court, where too her plea was dismissed," the prosecution said.

Despite repeated rejection of her claim, Tejwani made further attempts in 2020 and 2021 to secure regrant of the land, claiming she had paid an occupancy price of Rs 11,000 to the district collectorate and portraying the land as regranted to the watandars, the prosecution told court.

However, the probe found no record of the Rs 11,000 being encashed by the collectorate.

"Despite the absence of any regrant order, Tejwani allegedly colluded with Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil and executed a sale deed for Rs 300 crore, thereby, cheating the government," the prosecution told the court.

It further claimed suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole had issued a letter to the Botanical Survey of India, which is in possession of the land, directing it to vacate the premises on the grounds that the land had been sold to Amadea.

"The police need to investigate whether Tejwani received the Rs 300 crore and the manner in which the money was transferred," the prosecution said.

The defence opposed the remand plea, terming the arrest illegal, and argued that Tejwani had cooperated with the investigation and responded to all summons.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Tejwani in police custody till December 11.

