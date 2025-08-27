Ganeshotsav 2025: Tribute To Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Inspired By Chhava Movie In Pune’s Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal Procession (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Ganeshotsav 2025 has officially begun in Pune, and many public Ganesh mandals are welcoming their Ganesh idols with huge, meaningful processions. In the same way, the Shree Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Pune paid a tribute to Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj during their procession.

The procession, led by Adimaya Trust Pathak, was inspired by the 2025 movie Chhava. A video of this was shot and is currently going viral on all social media platforms. The procession featured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice, which everyone in Maharashtra respects and wants the next generation to know, acknowledge, and respect.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Sacrifice

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was captured at Sangameshwar in 1689 along with his close associate Kavi Kalash after a betrayal by some of his own people. Over 40 days, he was subjected to severe torture: pierced with hot irons, eyes gouged, skin peeled, nails pulled, and eventually beheaded at Tulapur by Aurangzeb’s order. History tells that despite physical and psychological torment, Sambhaji steadfastly refused to convert to Islam, repeatedly praising Maa Bhawani, cementing his legacy as a martyr for faith and resistance, and earning him the title, "Dharmaveer."

Chhava Movie’s Realistic Portrayal of Sacrifice

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was tortured and executed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s forces on March 11, 1689, at Tulapur, near Pune. This event is recognised as an example of extreme brutality by the Mughal forces and unwavering resistance by the Marathas. The movie Chhava, released in February 2025, has been praised for authentically depicting these events and for reigniting modern interest in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy. In this movie, Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Aurangzeb.