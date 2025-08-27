Four Notorious Thieves Accused Of Stealing 20 Vehicles Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested four notorious thieves accused of stealing 18 two-wheelers and 2 auto-rickshaws, officials announced on Wednesday. A total of 20 cases registered at police stations across Maharashtra have been solved with these arrests, and vehicles worth Rs 7.24 Lakh have been recovered from them.

The action was carried out by a Special Squad created in the Zone 1 area to investigate vehicle thefts. They have arrested Mubin Noor Mohammad Shaikh (age 25, resident of Pimple Gurav), Faiz Firoz Shaikh (age 22, resident of Dhule), Aman Premchand Shukla (age 19, resident of Pimpri), and Sunil Shantaram More (age 30, resident of Uruli Kanchan, native of Wai, Satara).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole announced the arrests. He said, "A special team has been created in the Zone to investigate the vehicle thefts. While this team was investigating the vehicle thefts by analyzing CCTV footage and interrogating people, these four accused were identified. All of them have been detained."

Police said that a total of 20 vehicles, including 18 two-wheelers and two auto-rickshaws, have been recovered from them, all worth Rs 7,24,900. A total of 20 crimes have been solved, with four registered at Pimpri, five at Bhosari, three at Sangvi, three at Nigdi, and one each at Dapodi, Wakad, Kopari (Thane), and Vinoba Bhave Nagar (Thane) Police Stations.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi, DCP Sandeep Atole, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri & Chinchwad Divisions) Sachin Hire.

The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag, and included Assistant Police Inspector Digambar Atigre, Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Balip, and Police Constables Bendarkar, Talpe, Gengje, Shinde, Bajbalkar, Dhawale, Bhure, Pinjarkar, Moghe, Jaybhaye, Joshi, Mhaske, and Konde.

