'Atharva Sudame, Tum Aage Badho': NCP-SP Leaders Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar Back Pune Creator Amid Ganeshotsav Reel Row | Facebook

Pune-based content creator Atharva Sudame's Instagram reel about "communal harmony," showing him purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a massive row. He eventually had to delete the reel and issue an apology for "unintentionally" hurting people's feelings.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Rohit Pawar have stood in support of Sudame.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Awhad wrote in Marathi, "Atharva Sudame, a social influencer, had shared a video. In this video, he had given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is the true culture of India. Some manuvadis objected to it and tried to threaten Sudame by personally abusing him. Some have wanted to create chaos in this society from the beginning. That is why Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in this country. Thoughts are the same; only the brains are different. We should all stand behind Sudame. The future of India rests on the shoulders of such young men. Those who threaten in this way have been there since time immemorial. And those who fight these threats have also been there since time immemorial. This battle will continue like this! Atharva Sudame Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hai!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the video, Pawar wrote, "The teachings of brotherhood and social integration given by all our saints can be seen in this reel by Atharva Sudame. I am sharing this reel that I liked very much…"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What was in the video?

Sudame posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganpati idol shop in Pune. The shopkeeper's son enters addressing him as "abbu," revealing the seller is Muslim. The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming the buyer might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells Sudame that he could buy it from another shop. To this, Sudame responds by asking what difference it would make if he purchased the same idol from him. He further tells the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

What is the controversy?

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of "pushing a secular agenda."

"This moron Instagram influencer #AtharvaSudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?" wrote a user on X.

Another user commented, "When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed." Another netizen said Sudame has portrayed Pune in the wrong way.

Amid trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles.

"I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise," Sudame said.