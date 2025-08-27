Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Inspects Major Ganpati Immersion Sites In Pimpri-Chinchwad | X

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With Ganeshotsav beginning on Wednesday, immersion will take place from tomorrow on Thursday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has placed visarjan tanks across the city. PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has inspected major Ganesh idol visarjan sites in the city to ensure no inconvenience during immersion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced this. He said, "Today early morning, PCMC senior officials and I inspected the major Ganesh immersion sites across Pimpri-Chinchwad. PCMC’s goal is to ensure no devotee should face inconvenience during immersion."

He continued, saying, "Officials have been asked to ensure all necessary arrangements: repaired approach roads, adequate staff deployment from all eight zones, health and security teams on-site, proper lighting, CCTV, tents, drinking water, and crowd management systems. Lifeguards, disaster response teams, and fire personnel will remain on standby."

The PCMC Chief announced that at the Moshi, Indrayani (Moshi), Pawana (Pimpri), and Sangvi ghats, the teams have been asked to focus on safety, cleanliness, and crowd control. Special arrangements for POP and clay idols, Nirmalya collection, artificial tanks, and the beautification of ghats are being prioritised.

"Equally important is accountability. Every idol brought for immersion should be recorded, whether made of POP or clay, and whether over 5 ft in height, so we can manage better and plan responsibly for the future. Ganeshotsav is not just about celebration; it is about devotion, discipline, and collective responsibility. Together, let us ensure a safe, eco-friendly, and seamless immersion experience for all devotees in Pimpri-Chinchwad," he concluded.