 RPI To Contest Local Body Polls In Alliance With Mahayuti In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A meeting to plan for the local body elections and the party’s national convention to be held in Mahad was organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
RPI To Contest Local Body Polls In Alliance With Mahayuti In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Republican Party of India (Athawale) will contest the upcoming local body elections in alliance with the Mahayuti in the state, and party workers should begin preparations for the polls,” appealed RPI State Executive President Baburao Kadam.

A meeting to plan for the local body elections and the party’s national convention to be held in Mahad was organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. Marathwada President Milind Shelke, State Vice President Daulat Kharat, City and District President Nagraj Gaikwad, along with Balkrishna Ingle, Arvind Avsarmol, Ramesh Dabhade, Rakesh Pandit, and other leaders were present.

Kadam further said that the recently held Gairan Land Rights Conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received an overwhelming response. In this context, the RPI has decided to contest the local body elections in alliance with the BJP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti coalition in the state. The party has demanded five seats in the Zilla Parishad and ten seats in the Municipal Corporation under the Mahayuti alliance.

He urged party workers to begin groundwork for the upcoming elections by reaching out to voters at the grassroots level and interacting with them.

The party’s national convention will be held at Mahad on November 3. RPI National President and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale will be present at the event. Several dignitaries from across the state have been invited, and thousands of people from Marathwada are expected to attend, Kadam said.

Manoj Salve, Satish Mahapure, Dnyaneshwar Kharat, Sunil Adsul, Krushna Wahul, Vikas Raut, Vishwajeet Kale, Nitin Salve, Prashant Wahul, Anand Shinde, Ravi Bagul, Nitin Suryawanshi, and others were also present at the meeting.

