 Police Destroy Cannabis Plantation Worth ₹12.55 Lakh In Maharashtra's Beed
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Police Destroy Cannabis Plantation Worth ₹12.55 Lakh In Maharashtra's Beed | Representational Image

Beed: In a major crackdown, the Chikalamba police on Tuesday destroyed a large cannabis plantation in Malegaon Budruk in Gevrai tehsil and seized marijuana worth ₹12.55 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a farm located at Gat No. 248 and found several cannabis plants being cultivated there. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Sandeep Patil along with his team.

Police officials said that a total of 42 kg of ganja was seized from the site. The market value of the contraband is estimated at ₹12,55,000. The police confirmed that the plantation belonged to Shriram Bane, who allegedly cultivated the illegal crop on his farmland.

The seizure and destruction of the plants were conducted in the presence of Naib Tehsildar Katte.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Katke.

