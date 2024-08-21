Pune: SPPU and SARATHI Collaborate to Preserve Modi Script, Train Next Generation |

Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Prof Suresh Gosavi, emphasised the importance of preserving the traditional knowledge of the Modi script and passing it on to future generations.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Institute of Research, Training, and Human Development (SARATHI) and SPPU, Prof Gosavi highlighted the university's efforts over the past two decades to train various members of society in the Modi script through the history department.

The new collaboration with SARATHI will further enhance these efforts by providing trained personnel to understand and interpret historical heritage. The MoU was signed by Deputy Managing Director of the Pune Divisional Office, Anil Pawar, on behalf of SARATHI.

All you need to know about the MoU

Under this agreement, SARATHI will sponsor a batch of 20 students for the university's course on Modi Script and Documents, with training provided by the History Department. Shri Anil Pawar noted that this MoU is part of the "Sarsenapati Hambir Rao Mohite Sarathi Modi Script Training Project," which aims to partner with various universities across the state to promote Modi script training. He also emphasized the necessity of this training for understanding the history of the Maratha community, as SARATHI implements schemes for their social, educational, and economic welfare.

The event was attended by SPPU's Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, In-charge Registrar Prof Jyoti Bhakre, Director of Innovation and Incubation Prof Dr Sanjay Dhole, Modi script expert Dr Girish Mandke, Course Coordinator Prof Babasaheb Dudhbhate, and faculty members from the history department. SARATHI was represented by Deputy Managing Director of Pune Divisional Office Shri Anil Pawar, Research Officer Manisha Ahirrao, and Finance Officer Kumbhar.