Pune in NIRF Rankings: SPPU Slips to 37th Place, SIBM 13th in Management, COEP 77th in Engineering, Fergusson College 45th in Colleges

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) rank dropped to 37th (overall category) in the country in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024, announced by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday. SPPU ranked 35th last year in the NIRF ranking and 25th in 2022.

SPPU worst performance in last 5 years

SPPU’s ranking has seen a drop in the overall ranking list over the last five years. The university ranked 12th in the 2020 ranking, while it was ranked 11th in 2021, then dropped to 25th in 2022, 35th in 2023, and this year, it further dropped to 37th.

In the university category, SPPU dropped to 23rd rank this year as opposed to the 19th rank it achieved in 2023.

Other colleges from city in list

In the engineering ranking, COEP Technological University is at the 77th rank in the country. In the 2024 management ranking, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune scored 65.13 and secured the 13th rank, while the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune scored 44.85 and was ranked 91st.

Fergusson College (Autonomous), Pune scored 56.77 and secured the 45th rank in the 2024 ranking.

In medical colleges list, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, scored 64.10 and secured the 11th rank, while Armed Force Medical College, Pune, scored 57.68 and was ranked 30th. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune scored 51.53 and secured the 29th rank in research.

Other prominent institutions from Pune, like Symbiosis International University (SIU), are at 52nd, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth at 63rd, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune at 42nd.

In scores, Savitribai Phule Pune University scored 55.69, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune scored 54.86, Symbiosis International scored 53.93, and Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth scored 52.72.