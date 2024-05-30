Pune News: Fake SPPU Degree Certificate Baffles University Officials, FIR Filed

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

In a shocking incident, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) lodged an FIR at the Chaturshringi Police Station on Wednesday against a student possessing a bogus degree certificate. University officials have urged the police to take the matter seriously, suspecting the existence of an entire racket providing fake degree certificates in the university’s name.

Mahesh Kakade, Director of Examinations and Evaluations at SPPU, stated, “On Wednesday, we registered an FIR after discovering a bogus degree certificate during our document verification process. We immediately alerted higher authorities and filed a complaint. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter, considering the possibility of a larger racket behind this.”

According to the information recived, the student has been identified as Vaibhav Subhash Jadhav. His degree certificate mentions KG Kataria College in Daund taluka, affiliated with SPPU. Not only is his degree certificate fake, but also his mark sheets for the first, second, and third years.

While incidents of altering names and marks on mark sheets have been previously reported, this case marks the first instance where all of the student's documents were found to be bogus. University officials were perplexed to discover that all certificates were counterfeit, prompting them to file a complaint with the police.

In response, the administration of KG Kataria College clarified that Jadhav is not a student of their institution.

An SPPU official explained that there is a significant disparity between genuine university degrees and counterfeit ones. He emphasised the complexity of replicating real degrees, citing numerous features and details involved in their production.