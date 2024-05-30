PUNE VIDEO: Criminal On Police Records Shot Dead By Two Bike-Borne Assailants In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sangvi | Video Screengrab

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday evening.

Watch Video:

PUNE VIDEO: Criminal On Police Records Shot Dead By Two Bike-Borne Assailants In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sangvi#PCMC #Pune pic.twitter.com/KB39zrGwmV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 30, 2024

The man has been identified as Deepak Kadam, who is a criminal on police records. The incident took place near the PWD Ground in the Sangvi area.

According to the information received, Kadam was sitting on a two-wheeler and waiting near Maheshwari Chowk in the Sangvi area when two bike-borne assailants shot him in the face from very close range and immediately fled from the spot.

After the incident, Kadam was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old enmity.

"A search for the shooters is on. The slain man had an attempt to murder case pending against him," said a police officer.