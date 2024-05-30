Pune Porsche Accident Case: Crime Branch To Use AI Tools For Digital Reconstruction Of Crash Involving Minor Driver

Pune: Pune Crime Branch officials are planning to use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for 'digital reconstruction' of a Porsche car crash, wherein a teenager mowed down two IT professionals to death with his luxury car on the night of May 19.

Statement Of A Senior Official Of The Pune Police

A senior official of Pune Police on Wednesday said that the crime branch unit will use artificial intelligence for 'digital reconstruction' of the incident.

The official said that a cyber expert will design the reconstruction of the crime scene digitally using AI-based software, and all the inputs of the crime scenario will be put into the software to create the digital crime scene.

"The movement of vehicles, the number of people present on the road, the speed of the Porsche, and other factors will be taken into consideration for the reconstruction of the crime scene. As the accused is a minor, he cannot be taken to the spot. Inputs from the forensic department will also be included," said the official.

Complaints Against The Father Of The Accused

Meanwhile, police officials also informed that Pune police have received three separate complaints against the father of the minor accused in different cases. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also called up Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday morning to get a briefing on the case.

Police informed that in the blood sample manipulation case, Dr Ajay Taware, who was Head of Department (HOD) in the Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon Hospital and who was allegedly involved in swapping the blood samples, was not cooperating in the interrogation.

"He is not answering the queries of the crime branch. Police are trying to find out under what promise he agreed to manipulate the blood sample, whether it was some money or any property," the police said.

Arrests Of 2 Doctors By The Pune Police

Earlier, the Crime Branch Unit of Pune Police, which is probing the high-profile case, continued its interrogation of two doctors who were arrested in the case. Both doctors were remanded to police custody by the district court until May 30.

Pune police arrested the doctors, Dr Ajay Taware, HOD of the forensic medicine department, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Srihari Halnor, along with another staff member, Atul Ghatkamble. The trio was arrested for manipulating blood samples taken from the minor accused after the incident at Sassoon Hospital.

When asked about the multiple media reports published that there was a call exchange between Dr Ajay Taware and MLA Tingre after the incident in the early hours of May 20, the senior official of Pune police confirmed that as of now there is no connection established between MLA Tingre and Dr Taware.

"We have also not found any call records till now between these two in the investigation," the police official told ANI on Tuesday.

"Pune police are currently trying to find out the details of with whom the blood samples were swapped and are also trying to establish the financial trail in the case, including how much money Dr Taware received or was promised by the minor's father," they added.

Earlier, the Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the same case to police custody until May 31.