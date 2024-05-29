 MC Stan Pens Heartfelt Message For Victims Of Pune Porsche Accident, Says, 'Saamne Wale Ka Toh..'
MC Stan took to his Instagram stories to mourn the death of the victims of Pune Porsche accident.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

MC Stan has been a popular face in the world of entertainment. However, his fame grew leaps and bounds after his victory in Bigg Boss 16. Stan, who hails from Pune, which he fondly addresses as 'P Town,' took to his Instagram stories to mourn the death of the victims of the tragic Porsche accident.

article-image

The Bigg Boss 16 winner took to his Instagram stories and revealed his mother's advice to him further stating that people should not drink and drive. He also urged all the Punekars to keep their 'P Town' clean.

The popular rapper writes, ''Meri ammi meku hamesha bolneki tu toh gadi acche se chalata lekin samne wale ka kya? My prayers go out to the victims of this unfortunate accident in P town 🤲🏻🥺 Don't drink and drive public apna nai toh samne wale ka socho apne mom dad ka Socho 🙏 It's a cold world we live in 💔 Let's keep Ptown clean and safe.''

Stan also took to his Instagram stories to honour Sidhu Moosewala on his death anniversary today stating 'Legends never die.'

MC Stan's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most talked about journies in the history of the show. The popular rapper shared a great bond with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He had also recently announced his breakup by taking to his social media stories.

article-image

