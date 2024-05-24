'Allah, Maut De': MC Stan Shares Cryptic Note On Social Media, Leaves Fans Worried

Bigg Boss 16 winner and renowned rapper MC Stan left his fans worried as he took to his social media handle in the wee hours of Friday and shared a cryptic note. In the note, the rapper prayed to God for 'death', and this did not go down well with his fans.

"Ya allah, bas maut de," Stan penned on his Instagram stories and within no time, it went viral on the internet, with fans of the rapper expressing their concern for him.

However, he did not issue a clarification later as to why he posted the note.

Resharing his note on social media platforms, fans of the rapper asked what was wrong with him. "Bhai kya ho gaya?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Mat kr na lala apne fans log ka soch".

Stan has been maintaining a low profile for quite some now and of late, he has also been not spotted at parties and events, where he would be a regular earlier.

A few days ago, Stan had also informed his fans that he had parted ways with his partner. "Breakup," he had written in his Instagram story with a mending heart emoji.

Recently, the rapper was seen making a rare appearance in Mumbai as he stepped out of a restaurant. However, then too, the paparazzi and fans could not catch a good glimpse of him as he had his entire face covered with a mask.

Stan hit headlines earlier this year after his picture with former Team India skipper MS Dhoni went viral on the internet. The retired wicketkeeper was seen striking Stan's signature pose with him in the photo. The two also shot a commercial later together.