 MC Stan Gets TROLLED For Covering His Entire Face With Blue Mask In Mumbai: 'Garmi Nahi Lagti Isko?' (VIDEO)
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh, shot to popularity with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he also emerged as the winner of the show.

On Tuesday, May 21, Stan caused a stir in Mumbai with all eyes drawn to his unique blue mask, which covered his entire face, leaving only his eyes visible. However, the rapper was brutally trolled by the netizens and some compared him Kanye West.

A user commented, "Garmi nhi lagti Kya tuje?" While another called him, "A male version of Urfi." Another comment read, "Pov :- jab aap thandi me bandartopi mangao aur uski delivery garmi me ho."

A few days ago, MC took to his social media and informed fans about parting ways with his partner. In his Instagram story, he wrote, "Breakup (mending heart emoji)."

Further, expressing his pain and grief, the rapper penned, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted."

During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan; they were also called a 'mandali.'

