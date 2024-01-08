 Viral Video: Angry MC Stan Hits Back At Group Of Boys Who Abused Him In Mumbai: 'Kon Gaali Diya Re B******d’
Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh won the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh, who hails from Pune, Maharashtra, is a popular rapper. His participation and win on Bigg Boss 16 earned him global recognition. Currently, a video of him is doing the rounds on the internet, in which he can be seen abusing a group of boys who mocked him in Mumbai.

In the video, MC Stan is seen stepping out of a recording studio in Khar, Mumbai, and making his way to his car when a group of boys pass abusive comments to him. They can be heard asking MC Stan to put his car's window down. This irks the rapper, and he abuses them back. He says 'kon gaali diya re b******d as he gets out of his car.

During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan; they were also called a 'mandali.'

Recently, the rapper collaborated with cricket legend MS Dhoni for an advertisement. MC Stan shared pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 🙏🏻🇮🇳."

