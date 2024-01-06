VIDEO: MS Dhoni Teams Up With Big Boss 16 Winning Rapper MC Stan In Viral Ad For Smartwatch Brand

MC Stan and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has recently collaborated with rapper Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan in a commercial advertisement for smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt on Saturday, January 6.

The collaboration between Dhoni and Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan was in line after their picture went viral on all over social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Stan wrote "Shot something cool with Thala Legend."

The Indian smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt released an advertisement featuring Chennai Super Kings captain and rapper. The film aims the highlight the smartwatch's newest innovation, the wristphone that bridges the gap of between smartphone and smartwatch.

The commercial ad of MS Dhoni and MC Stan went viral on social media. The collaboration was unexpected as both bring unique appeal to the Indian audience.

MC Stan became the household name in India after he became the winner of Big Boss Season 16, the reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The 24-year-old defeat Shiv Thakare by having the most votes in the Big Boss 16 finale.

MS Dhoni holidaying in Dubai

MS Dhoni is currently spending quality time with his wife and daughter in Dubai. The former Indian captain celebrated Christmas in Dubai and he was joined by Rishabh Pant, Kirti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, and Abdu Rozik for the party.

Dhoni also met former Team India and Chennai CSK teammate Robin Uthappa in Dubai.

MS Dhoni is currently on break and will return to training session ahead of the IPL 2024. The CSK captain underwent knee surgery after the leading the team to record fifth IPL title in the last season.

Throughout the match, MS Dhoni was frequently seen wearing knee cap and was struggling to run between the wickets. The 42-year-old will be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, in what would be his last season of the tournament.