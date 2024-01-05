MS Dhoni Allegedly Duped Of ₹15 Crore, Files Case Against 2 Former Business Partners

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian men's cricket team captain MS Dhoni has lodged a criminal case against two officials from Ranchi of Aarka Sports Management over a breached cricket academy deal that dates back to 2017. As per a report by Business Today, the case pertains to the officials named Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash as the pair belonging to Aarka Sports Management have allegedly duped Dhoni of ₹15 crore.

Both Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash had allegedly penned a deal in 2017 for running a cricket academy gloabally. According to the report, Aarka Sports were to pay franchise fee and share revenue as per the agreement terms. However, they were not allegedly complied with.

Reports state that reminders and legal notices were also sent, but to no avail, prompting Dhoni to take back the authority letter granted to the company on August 15th, 2021. Dayanand Singh, who is representing the Ranchi-born cricketer via Vidhi Associates revealed that Aarka Sports cheated them, resulting in a loss of ₹15 crore.

MS Dhoni to play in another IPL season:

On the cricketing front, the 42-year-old will return to play in the 2024 IPL edition as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). There were widespread rumours about whether the previous season was Dhoni's last.

With a lingering knee injury, not many expected the veteran keeper-batter to return for another season. He became the joint-most successful captain in IPL 2023, leading the Yellow Army to their 5th crown.