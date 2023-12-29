Watch: MS Dhoni Recommends A Guy To Visit Pakistan For Good Food; His Reply Leaves CSK Captain In Splits

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is a true food lover and has never shied away from showcasing his foodie side. Recently, the 42-year-old was suggesting a guy to visit Pakistan as there are really good food.

Former Indian skipper travelled to Pakistan in 2006, where he played an important role in Men in Blue's ODI series win against arch-rivals. This was MS Dhoni's first tour of Pakistan since making his international debut for Team India in 2004.

In a video that has viral gone on social media, MS Dhoni can be seen suggesting a man to travel to Pakistan for authentic Pakistani cuisine. However, the guy agreed to MS Dhoni but won't travel to Pakistan even if he suggests the name of the food. This left MS Dhoni in splits.

🗣️ MS Dhoni said "You should go to Pakistan once for food. It's amazing. 👌"#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/GRkWjhnHp4 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) December 29, 2023

The year 2006 was the first and last time MS Dhoni and Team India travelled to Pakistan. Since then, the Men in Blue has never toured the neighbouring country due to political tensions between two nations.

The Asia Cup 2023 was supposed to be held in Pakistan as they were given the rights to host the tournament. But, the venue for the tournament was shifted to Sri Lanka due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan.