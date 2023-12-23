Meri Shaadi Hai Dehradun Mein Aaja, Kisiko Batana Nahi': Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Invited Him To His Wedding; Watch

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni during his wedding | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share a close bond with each other. The duo often called 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala' by fans of Chennai Super Kings because of their camaraderie on and off the field.

Dhoni and Raina played an important role in the success of Indian team as well as Chennai Super Kings. The two-time World Cup winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Just a few hours, Suresh Raina too decided to hang up boots, following the suit of his friend Dhoni.

In a video that went viral, Raina shared an unheard story on how MS Dhoni invited him to his wedding in hometown Ranchi in 2010.

Raina said that the former Indian captain told him to come to Ranchi without informing anyone.

This is how Dhoni invited Suresh Raina in his wedding 🤣 pic.twitter.com/35496VgnvJ — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) December 23, 2023

"Unhone phone kiya, bola, 'kahan ho?'. Maine bola, 'hum toh Lucknow mein hai'. 'Phir vo bole 'Keh rahe hai, meri shaadi hai Dehradun mein aaja, Silent aana kisiko batana nahi, main wait kar raha hu tera.' To main normal kapdon mein gaya tha, phir main unki hi shaadi mein, unhi ke kapdey pehne maine."

(He had called me and asked me, 'Where are you?'. I said I am in Lucknow. He then said, 'I am getting married in Dehradun. Don't tell anyone and come fast, I am waiting for you'. So, I went wearing my normal clothes and I was at his wedding, wearing his clothes)

MS Dhoni married to his sweetheart Sakshi Dhoni in an intimate ceremony with his close friends and family in 2010. In 2015, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Ziva Dhoni.