On This Day In 2004: A 23-Year-Old MS Dhoni Made His India Debut And Changed Cricket Forever

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 23, 2023
MS Dhoni didn't have a good start to his India debut as he was dismissed for a duck against Sri Lanka in an ODI match
Credits: Twitter
Dhoni announced his arrival on big stage with his maiden ODI century against Pakistan in 2005, slamming 148 off 125 balls
Credits: Twitter
Dhoni registered his individual best ODI score of 183* against Sri Lanka in October 2005
Credits: Twitter
Team India's fortunes changed after MS Dhoni was appointed as captain. In 2007, he led India to first T20 World Cup triumph in inaugural edition of the tournament
Credits: Twitter
In 2011, captain MS Dhoni hit the ball to the stands to help India clinch their first ODI World Cup triumph since 1983
Credits: Twitter
In 2013, MS Dhoni became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to register a double century, scoring 224 vs Australia
Credits: Twitter
Dhoni achieved the feat of becoming the first captain all three ICC trophies after leading India to 2013 Champions Trophy triumph
Credits: Twitter
In 2014, MS Dhoni retired from Test Cricket and handed over captaincy duties in red-ball to Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni stepped down as captain in T20is and ODIs and Virat Kohli took over captaincy reins of Team India across all formats
Credits: Twitter
Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. He played his last match in Indian jersey in 2019 World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand
Credits: Twitter