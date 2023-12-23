'CSK Backed Me A Lot': Shardul Thakur On His Return To Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2024

Shardul Thakur to make comeback in Yellow Jersey in IPL 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur expressed his gratitude towards Chennai Super Kings after he was picked by franchise at the recently concluded IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai this week.

Shardul made his return to CSK after serving each IPL season with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Chennai-based franchise acquired his services for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

During a candid conversation with R Ashwin, Thakur was asked by veteran Indian spinner on how does he feel to return to Chennai Super Kings. He thanked CSK for backing him and trusting his abilities. The 30-year-old added that the franchise invested him a lot from debut season in 2018 to 2021.

"Fans of CSK like me as a player and trust in my abilities. And also, when I played with them from 2018 to 2021, they invested a lot in me" Shardul said.

"There were lot of ups and downs for me, but CSK backed me a lot until the last game of the tournament." he added.

Shardul Thakur was one of the instrumental players in Chennai Super Kings triumph in IPL 2018 and 2021. He was released by franchise ahead of IPL Auction last year. CSK wanted Shardul Thakur back to their roster but lost to Delhi Capitals in bidding wars.

Shardul Thakur hopes to replicate his IPL 2018 and 2021 performances

Shardul Thakur not just played an important role in CSK IPL title winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021 but also emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the team in both seasons of the tournament, 16 and 21 wickets respectively.

Palghar-born cricketer feels that he might become the highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2024

"I was their highest wicket-taker in both championships, which we won, and I have a feeling that repeat it again this time (IPL 2024)."

In IPL, Shardul Thakur has scalped 89 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 28.76 and an economy rate of 9.16 in 86 matches.

Shardul on CSK Fans

Shardul Thakur expressed his excitement over playing infront Chennai Super Kings fans while recalling loudest chants being heard for MS Dhoni at Chepauk Stadium.

"The crowd that comes to Chennai is absolutely electrifying. That is one of the loudest cheers ever heard in my life, obviously for none other than MS Dhoni."

Shardul is part of India Test squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa, with the first match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.